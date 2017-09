What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN) This week gave us good Samaritans, dragons and an asteroid. Let's look back at what else happened this week.

'Game of Thrones' soars

From reunions to jaw-dropping visuals, relive the biggest moments of the finale.

Harvey heroes

We love stories of people helping strangers. Kindness, y'all.

Best moments from the VMAs

JUST WATCHED Best moments from the 2017 MTV VMAs Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Best moments from the 2017 MTV VMAs 01:46

Missed the VMAs and just want the highlights? We got you, fam.

Kardashian West channels Jackie O.

Not everyone was a fan of this magazine cover shoot.

William and Harry visit memorial garden

ESPN analyst quits, says football is unsafe

JUST WATCHED Study: Football causes brain damage Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Study: Football causes brain damage 03:44