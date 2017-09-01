(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Irma could be the next big hurricane on the horizon as it brews in the Atlantic. The Category 3 storm could pick up more power as it approaches land, but it's too early to know where it will hit exactly (storm track here).
-- Harvey's devastation has gone far and wide, including damage to Houston chemical facilities, which released toxic compounds into the environment. The storm's death toll rose to 47. Gas prices spiked again, now up 17 cents a gallon. The Trump administration is expected to initially ask Congress for nearly $6 billion in disaster relief funding.
-- Here are some of the images documenting the chaos.
-- The US economy added 156,000 jobs in August as the pace of hiring slowed.
-- House Speaker Paul Ryan asked President Trump to hold off on scrapping DACA, a program that gives protections to young undocumented immigrants.
-- Those working for the government or nonprofits can now apply for student loan forgiveness, a program that originally launched 10 years ago under President George W. Bush.
-- Pack your patience this Labor Day as air travel is at peak congestion.
-- A huge asteroid zipped by Earth today, but don't worry -- it posed no danger.
-- It's officially September 1. But let's reflect on what August showed us about America.
-- There are plans to remake of "Lord of the Flies" with an all-female cast. Some don't think it's a good idea.
-- TV n' chill plus candied apples? Eeks, we're easing into fall already. Here's the streaming lineup for September.
-- Test your news savvy with CNN's news quiz.