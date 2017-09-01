Kenya's Supreme Court orders rerun of disputed presidential election

Nairobi (CNN) Kenya's Supreme Court has ordered a rerun of the country's contentious presidential election, after a legal challenge by the opposition.

Four out of six judges upheld a petition filed by opposition candidate Raila Odinga, who claimed the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta was fraudulent.

"The presidential election was not conducted in accordance with the constitution, rendering the declared results invalid null and void," Chief Justice David Maraga said, ordering fresh elections within 60 days.

The court agreed with opposition arguments that the electoral commission had committed irregularities that invalidated the poll.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga welcomed the ruling.

Odinga was jubilant as he welcomed what he called a "precedent-setting ruling" by the court.

Read More