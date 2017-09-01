Kenya's Supreme Court orders rerun of disputed presidential election

Nairobi (CNN)Kenya's Supreme Court has ordered a rerun of the country's contentious presidential election, after a legal challenge by the opposition.
Four out of six judges upheld a petition filed by opposition candidate Raila Odinga, who claimed the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta was fraudulent.
"The presidential election was not conducted in accordance with the constitution, rendering the declared results invalid null and void," Chief Justice David Maraga said, ordering fresh elections within 60 days.
The court agreed with opposition arguments that the electoral commission had committed irregularities that invalidated the poll.
Odinga was jubilant as he welcomed what he called a "precedent-setting ruling" by the court.
"This indeed is a very historic day for the people of Kenya and by extension the people of the continent of Africa," he said.
"We have no faith in the electoral commission as currently constituted. They have committed criminal acts. Most of them actually belong in jail and therefore we are going to ask prosecution for all the electoral commission officials who have committed this monstrous crime against the people of Kenya."
He added: "This is a triumph for the people of Kenya."
As news of the court's decision spread, cheers and celebrations could be heard on the streets in areas of the capital, Nairobi, where support for Odinga is strong.
It's not yet clear if the ruling, which came as a surprise to many observers, will spark public protests.
After Kenyatta, the 55-year-old son of the country's founding President, was declared the winner last month by 54% to 45% for Odinga, violence erupted in some areas.
Most of the demonstrators were supporters of Odinga, who had rejected the results and called the vote rigged. National election officials dismissed the accusations, however, saying the vote was free and credible.
More than 400 international election monitors were also deployed across the country to monitor voting, the tallying process and the post-election period.
Former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who served as an election observer for the Carter Center, said then that while there were "little aberrations here and there," the election was not rigged.
Any unrest in Kenya could have ripple effects far beyond the nation of 47 million people.
As the largest economy in East Africa, Kenya is a crucial trade route to the continent and provides an important buffer of stability in a region that includes the fledgling Somali government and the politically tense Sudan and South Sudan.