Story highlights Hurricane Irma is a powerful Category 3 and has rapidly intensified on Thursday

Irma is in the open Atlantic, and it's too early to know where it will hit

(CNN) While much of the United States' focus is still on Texas and the destruction left behind by Hurricane Harvey and it's historic rainfall, powerful Hurricane Irma is rapidly intensifying in the open Atlantic and poses a major threat to the Caribbean and potentially the United States next week.

Irma was named as a tropical storm on Wednesday morning and by Thursday afternoon it had strengthened into a large Category 3 hurricane, with winds of 115 mph.

Hurricane Irma satellite image

Such explosive strengthening is known as "rapid intensification," defined by the National Hurricane Center as having its wind speed increase at least 30 knots (35 mph) in 24 hours.

"Irma has become an impressive hurricane," the National Hurricane Center said on Thursday, noting the rapid intensification, and saying "this is a remarkable 50 knot [58 mph] increase from yesterday at this time."

JUST WATCHED How are hurricanes named? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How are hurricanes named? 01:38

Hurricane Harvey underwent rapid intensification last week, just before landfall, which brought it from a tropical storm to a Category 4 hurricane when it moved onshore near Corpus Christi.