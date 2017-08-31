Breaking News

Why we don't yet know Harvey's true toll

By Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 1:14 PM ET, Thu August 31, 2017

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water, remnants of Hurricane Harvey, on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water, remnants of Hurricane Harvey, on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • The true scale and human toll of Hurricane Harvey remains unclear
  • FEMA director: "At this time, we don't know" how many are missing

(CNN)Pam Jones said the water crept up on them with shocking speed.

It started to pour in through the garage of her elderly parents' home in Dickinson, Texas, where the family had gathered to ride out Hurricane Harvey. Within hours three feet of it swamped the home, trapping Jones, her 83-year-old mother and 86-year-old father upstairs. They called for help.
That was Saturday.
    Jones and her family weren't rescued until Sunday. They weren't found by the Coast Guard but by a volunteer with a boat.
    "We're really blessed," Jones said afterward.
    Since Hurricane Harvey slammed the region, thousands of residents like Jones have been plucked from their homes. But each rescue has underscored broader questions about the disaster's true scope.
    In all, 53 Texas counties issued emergency declarations -- an area that's home to around 11.4 million people. How many people successfully fled their homes ahead of the storm? How many are still waiting to be rescued?
    "At this time, we don't know," FEMA director Brock Long said Thursday.
    There are compelling reasons for the lack of answers.
    On Thursday, six days after the storm first made landfall, the Houston Fire Department was set to begin a door-to-door mission in southwest Houston in hopes of finding residents still waiting to be plucked from the floodwaters.
    Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré -- who oversaw relief operations in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 -- said that officials won't know the true scale of the disaster until that door-to-door search is complete. Honoré said that it was during those searches after Katrina that authorities in New Orleans "really found the bad news."
    "The worst is yet to come in terms of the outcome, which means people stuck in their homes and we can't get them out, and they're isolated," he said.

    Immediate rescues take priority

    Downtown Houston is reflected in the flooded Buffalo Bayou on Wednesday, August 30, five days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore late Friday, August 25, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding.
    Downtown Houston is reflected in the flooded Buffalo Bayou on Wednesday, August 30, five days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas.
    Members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Louisiana National Guard help rescue elderly people from a flooded assisted living home in Orange, Texas, on August 30.
    Members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Louisiana National Guard help rescue elderly people from a flooded assisted living home in Orange, Texas, on August 30.
    A baby sits with family belongings at a&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/30/us/gallery-furniture-store-houston-shelter/index.html&quot;&gt; Gallery Furniture store&lt;/a&gt; in Houston being used as a temporary shelter on August 30.
    A baby sits with family belongings at a Gallery Furniture store in Houston being used as a temporary shelter on August 30.
    Floodwaters engulf homes in Port Arthur on August 30.
    Floodwaters engulf homes in Port Arthur on August 30.
    Janice Forse cries at an emergency shelter in Beaumont on August 30. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. &quot;Even Katrina wasn&#39;t this bad,&quot; Forse told the Austin American-Statesman.
    Janice Forse cries at an emergency shelter in Beaumont on August 30. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. "Even Katrina wasn't this bad," Forse told the Austin American-Statesman.
    Tammy Dominguez, left, and her husband, Christopher Dominguez, sleep on cots at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where nearly 10,000 people are taking shelter in Houston, on August 30.
    Tammy Dominguez, left, and her husband, Christopher Dominguez, sleep on cots at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where nearly 10,000 people are taking shelter in Houston, on August 30.
    A cat tries to find dry ground around a flooded apartment complex on August 30 in Houston.
    A cat tries to find dry ground around a flooded apartment complex on August 30 in Houston.
    Volunteer rescue workers help a woman from her flooded home in Port Arthur on August 30.
    Volunteer rescue workers help a woman from her flooded home in Port Arthur on August 30.
    The Florida Air Force Reserve Pararescue team from the 308th Rescue Squadron helps evacuees board a helicopter in Port Arthur on August 30.
    The Florida Air Force Reserve Pararescue team from the 308th Rescue Squadron helps evacuees board a helicopter in Port Arthur on August 30.
    Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise Tuesday, August 29.
    Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise Tuesday, August 29.
    Chris Gutierrez, second from right, helps his grandmother, Edelmira Gutierrez, down the stairs of their flooded house and into a waiting firetruck in the Concord Bridge neighborhood of Houston on August 29.
    Chris Gutierrez, second from right, helps his grandmother, Edelmira Gutierrez, down the stairs of their flooded house and into a waiting firetruck in the Concord Bridge neighborhood of Houston on August 29.
    Members of the National Guard rest at a furniture store in Richmond, Texas, on August 29.
    Members of the National Guard rest at a furniture store in Richmond, Texas, on August 29.
    Alexis Hernandez holds her daughter Faith at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is serving as a shelter in Houston.
    Alexis Hernandez holds her daughter Faith at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is serving as a shelter in Houston.
    Evacuees make their way though floodwaters in Houston on August 29.
    Evacuees make their way though floodwaters in Houston on August 29.
    President Donald Trump takes part in a briefing on Harvey as he visits Corpus Christi on August 29. In a stop in Austin, Trump spoke of the long-term effort and stiff costs that will be needed to rebuild the region. "Nobody's seen this kind of water," he said. "Probably, there's never been something so expensive in our country's history." While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, "We want to do it better than ever before."
    President Donald Trump takes part in a briefing on Harvey as he visits Corpus Christi on August 29. In a stop in Austin, Trump spoke of the long-term effort and stiff costs that will be needed to rebuild the region. "Nobody's seen this kind of water," he said. "Probably, there's never been something so expensive in our country's history." While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, "We want to do it better than ever before."
    Civilian rescuers put a boat into a flooded road to search for people in Cypress on August 29.
    Civilian rescuers put a boat into a flooded road to search for people in Cypress on August 29.
    Volunteers organize items donated for Hurricane Harvey victims in Dallas on August 29.
    Volunteers organize items donated for Hurricane Harvey victims in Dallas on August 29.
    An overview of downtown Houston on August 29 shows the scale of the catastrophic flooding.
    An overview of downtown Houston on August 29 shows the scale of the catastrophic flooding.
    Matthew Koser searches for important papers and heirlooms inside his grandfather&#39;s house in Houston&#39;s Bear Creek neighborhood on August 29. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir.
    Matthew Koser searches for important papers and heirlooms inside his grandfather's house in Houston's Bear Creek neighborhood on August 29. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir.
    Shane Johnson removes items from a family home in Rockport, Texas, on August 29.
    Shane Johnson removes items from a family home in Rockport, Texas, on August 29.
    Airplanes sit at a flooded airport in Houston on August 29.
    Airplanes sit at a flooded airport in Houston on August 29.
    People set up a shelter for volunteer rescue workers at Fairfield Baptist Church in Cypress, Texas, on August 29.
    People set up a shelter for volunteer rescue workers at Fairfield Baptist Church in Cypress, Texas, on August 29.
    Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
    Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
    Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
    Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
    Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
    Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
    People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
    People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
    A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
    A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
    People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
    People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
    Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport on August 28.
    Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport on August 28.
    Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
    Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
    People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
    People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
    Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
    Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
    A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
    Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
    Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
    A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
    People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
    People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
    Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative&#39;s damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
    Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative's damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
    Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
    Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
    Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
    Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
    People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
    People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
    Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
    Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
    The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
    The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
    Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
    Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
    Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
    Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
    Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
    Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
    Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
    Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
    Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
    Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
    Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff&#39;s Department.
    Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff's Department.
    A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
    A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
    A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
    A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
    A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
    A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
    Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
    Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
    Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
    Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
    Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
    Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
    Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
    Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
    Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
    Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
    A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
    A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
    A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
    A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
    Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the &quot;most terrifying event in his life.&quot; Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
    Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
    People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
    People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
    Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
    Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
    Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
    Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
    Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
    Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
    Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
    Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
    A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
    A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
    Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
    Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
    A laundromat&#39;s machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
    A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
    A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
    A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
    An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
    An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
    NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
    NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
    Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
    Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
    Disaster relief efforts typically have three phases: rescue, recovery and rebuild, according to Honoré. The coastal Texas region still sits largely in the rescue phase, which means that immediate issues of food, water and shelter come first.
    "This is very much still a life-saving, life-sustaining response effort," two senior FEMA officials said Tuesday.
    Trapped mother: We're out of food and water
    Trapped mother: We're out of food and water

    Among the hardest-hit communities is Houston, the fourth-largest city in the country, with a metropolitan area population of 5 million.
    Houston police had responded to more than 5,000 rescue requests by Wednesday afternoon, Police Chief Art Acevedo said. More than 10,000 people have been saved by federal rescue teams, FEMA director Brock Long said. And those totals don't include the unknown numbers saved by volunteer groups and neighbors.
    US Air Force Maj. Gen. James Witham, the National Guard's director of domestic operations, said that planning the response to this storm was "very different" than that for previous disasters.
    "Normally, we plan a response for that first 72 hours (or) 96 hours, the weather passes, then we're really into recovery mode," he said. "We will be doing life-saving and life-sustaining efforts for a much longer period due to the nature of this storm."
    Lt. Col. Travis Walters, public affairs officer for the Texas Military Department, said that operations are becoming "more methodical" as they move into the second phase of the relief efforts.
    "We are beginning as more resources pour in to do more methodical search and clear operations," he said. "Move into a neighborhood, clear the entire neighborhood, make sure it's clear of people so we save lives, then move on to the next place. That's what we're dedicated to doing."
    Stuck in the Texas floods? Here's what to do
    Stuck in the Texas floods? Here's what to do
    Those searches will be a "huge undertaking," said Houston Fire chief Samuel Peña. The southwest part of Houston, where the searches will begin Thursday, has 16,000 single-family homes and 2,500 multi-family homes, he said.
    "We expect to find people in these areas. Some of them have made it up to the attic and that's where they've been waiting for a rescue," Peña said.
    As the death toll continues to rise, Houston Police chief Acevedo said he was well aware of the bad news that might lie ahead.
    "We just continue to pray that once the water starts receding and we're able to do secondary searches and complete assessments of the interior of homes and businesses that the body count -- that we know will rise -- doesn't rise significantly," he said.
    Acevedo said authorities had received 60,000 to 70,000 calls for help during the storm. During an average day, it handles about 8,000, the Houston Office of Emergency Management tweeted. Because of the "overwhelming" number of calls, 911 responders are keeping a log that prioritizes those most in need of assistance, and helping those people one by one, he said.
    The Coast Guard, which is attempting to lighten the load on Texas 911 call centers, was receiving over 1,000 emergency calls per hour, Commandant Admiral Paul F. Zukunft said.

    Scale of devastation unprecedented

    The sheer physical size of the area that has been drenched and battered by the monster storm is also slowing assessments of its impact.
    How Houston's layout may have made its flooding worse
    How Houston's layout may have made its flooding worse
    CNN meteorologist Gene Norman said the area in and around Houston that has received more than 10 inches of rain is approximately the size of the state of Kentucky -- roughly 39,728 square miles. That's larger than Belgium, Greece, or Bangladesh.
    Hurricane Harvey has broken the US record for rainfall from a single storm, CNN senior meteorologist Dave Hennen said. The storm dumped almost 52 inches of rain in parts of Texas, and the coastal cities of Beaumont and Port Arthur got pummeled with 26 inches of rain in 24 hours.
    Large swaths of Houston, the fourth-largest city in the country, remain underwater. Up to one-third of Harris County -- where Houston is located -- was underwater through Sunday and Monday, according to Harris County Flood Control District meteorologist Jeff Lindner.
    Lindner said that the unprecedented nature of the flooding has complicated understanding what would happen next.
    "We just don't know exactly how this is going to play out because it's never happened before," he said.

    Agencies, volunteers in massive rescue effort

    Volunteer Adam Brackman said he had rescued about 75 stranded people from Sunday to Tuesday. He said he was able to save one man who had been stranded in a factory for three days with little food or water.
    "There was a huge group of people who came together and were coordinating on the ground," Brackman said.
    Brave volunteers like Brackman are playing an integral part of the all-hands-on-deck rescue operations. They put their own lives at risk to help those in need. But that vital effort lacked clear lines of coordination, making it even more difficult for officials to accurately assess the numbers rescued -- and the numbers still stranded.
    Woman trapped on roof with no food or water
    Woman trapped on roof with no food or water

    The US Coast Guard, Customs and Border Patrol, local police departments and emergency responders have been joined by regular citizens with boats. Louisiana's Cajun Navy, a group of volunteers that formed in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, has been conducting water rescues in the Houston area.
    Those rescues have partly relied on information from Zello, a walkie-talkie app that has been used to connect those needing help with those Cajun Navy organizers. Others have used the website Houston Harvey Rescue. The site allows those needing a rescue to describe their predicament, give their location and ask for help.
    Still others trapped in their homes took to Twitter or Facebook with requests for help. User @haleeyjay_ posted a call for help on Wednesday morning on Twitter. She gave her address and said her phone was at 9 percent battery and that she was 35 weeks pregnant. "Please keep calling for me," she wrote, "water is waist deep."
    Other Twitter users responded to say they had called emergency responders to help her -- and a few hours later @haleeyjay_ said she was safe.
    But not everyone was so lucky, and Brackman said he feared for those who he wasn't able to reach.
    "The hardest thing was at the end of the day when it gets dark and you need to stop for safety, and knowing that there's someone who's stuck up there in the attic for another night is really disheartening," he said.

    CNN's Pete Burn, AnneClaire Stapleton, Tina Burnside, Dakin Andone, Emanuella Grinberg, Amanda Watts, Greg Wallace and Eliott McLaughlin contributed to this report.