Some Houston schools to open soon

Story highlights The Houston Independent School District plans to open on September 11

Smaller districts are still assessing the situation

(CNN) Some public schools in the flood-ravaged Houston area will open on September 11, about a week after their scheduled start date, officials said Thursday.

After Harvey struck, officials closed offices and schools in the Houston Independent School District with the hopes of opening on September 5, as planned. HISD is one of 17 districts in the greater Houston area.

HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza said his concerns about the structural integrity of buildings and safety could push back the opening. Other issues affecting the opening include the availability of teachers and staff, many of whom have lost everything in the flood.

Juliet Stipeche, Houston's director of education, said HISD, with 218,00 students, is among three districts in the area hit by Harvey scheduled to open on September 11.

Stipeche said some larger districts have decided to postpone opening and smaller ones are still assessing conditions. Some are considering a rolling start.

Read More