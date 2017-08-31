High school coaches brave hurricane to evacuate their town

(CNN) They got a text at 9:43 p.m. on Sunday: Bay City needed bus drivers to help evacuate the Texas town. They jumped in their cars and answered the call.

Nestled along the Colorado River, Bay City officials expected the river to swell so much it would flood the entire city. Bay City High School athletic secretary Linda Leissner rode out the hurricane in the emergency operations center, assisting in the call center.

She texted five members of the high school athletic department at 9:43 p.m.

"We need bus drivers ... I said that I knew I could count on coaches ... Yes it is scary."

High school's coaches brave hurricane to evacuate their town

"It's a natural instinct to say yes," coach Nathan Janak said. "I drive a bus. I have a CDL. Tell me when and where."

