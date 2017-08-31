Hero brothers rescue dozens of Harvey victims

(CNN) Two brothers who traveled to Houston to rescue victims of Hurricane Harvey said Thursday that it had been beautiful to see people come together to help those in need.

On Sunday, Jonathan and Joshua Evola drove 200 miles from their homes in Dallas to help Houstonians after seeing footage of the devastating flooding on television. Since then, they've helped rescue dozens from the floodwaters, which have raged since Harvey dropped 50 inches of rain on parts of Texas in just four days.

"It just didn't feel right laying on the couch and watching Houston suffer," Joshua Evola explained to CNN's Erin Burnett on her show, "Out Front."

Their first rescue came after they heard from friends that a family had been left behind in their home and couldn't get out. The brothers immediately drove their boat to the house.

"It was eerie. It was dark. The water was almost black from the sewage. I can't even believe we made it there," said Evola, who captured the dramatic rescue on his cellphone.

