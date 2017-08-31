Gospel singers lift spirits at shelter for Harvey evacuees

(CNN) In a now-viral video, Victoria White and Marquist Taylor gave a passionate, gospel performance at a Texas shelter for Harvey evacuees.

Surrounded by cots and people, White burst out powerful notes of the song "Spirit Break Out," singing of hope and uplift. People nearby yelled "Amen" and clapped along.

"What do I see in their eyes? You know, when we first walked in the door, you may see a little bit of despair, some hopelessness, but by the time we leave, we're seeing tons of joy, hope and love," White, a volunteer with Others Outreach Missions told CNN's Chris Cuomo.

White and Taylor were volunteers at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe, Texas. The singers' homes are OK, but they were still moved to help people who are struggling after Harvey.

"I'm a Christian so we have a duty and assignment to love people everyday no matter what their color, their background or race, and what they're driven," said Taylor, vice president of Others Outreach Missions.

Read More