The remarkable story behind this Harvey jet ski rescue

Story highlights The Spencers called their local Chick-fil-A for help

The manager recognized the regulars, and helped set up a rescue party

(CNN) J.C. and Karen Spencer call in their breakfast order to their local Houston Chick-fil-A every day.

On Monday morning, they had a slightly different request: Instead of the usual, they asked for a boat to rescue them from their flooded home.

It was by mere coincidence that the Spencers even got someone on the line. The restaurant was closed because of Hurricane Harvey.

The manager, Jeffrey Urban, just happened to be there checking on everything. The phone was ringing off the hook, but Urban wasn't planning on taking any calls.

Then, he noticed the Spencers' familiar number on the caller ID.

Read More