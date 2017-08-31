Story highlights Suburban Atlanta police chief wants to terminate officer

Lawyer for officer says he was trying to get driver's compliance

(CNN) A Georgia police officer stands to lose his job after he was caught on dashcam footage telling a woman in a traffic stop, "We only kill black people."

A lawyer for Cobb County Police Lt. Greg Abbott said the comments from the traffic stop "must be observed in their entirety to understand their context."

Abbott, a 27-year veteran of the force, was attempting to de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger, lawyer Lance J. LoRusso said in a statement.

But police Chief Mike Register said that no matter the context, the statements were "inexcusable and inappropriate" and did not reflect the culture he's trying to build. The July 2016 video was first reported on Wednesday by CNN affiliate WSB-TV in response to an open records request. Register, who took over as chief of the suburban Atlanta force in June, said an internal investigation recommended terminating Abbott's employment.

"I've known Lt. Abbott for a number of years, and I've always perceived him to be an honorable man. He made a mistake. I don't know what's in his heart, but I certainly know what came out of his mouth. And, it's inexcusable and we have to take appropriate action."

