5 things for August 31: Harvey, tax reform, sanctuary law, Russia probe, WWII bomb

Families, and their pets, are being reunited after getting separated in Harvey. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Harvey

The remnants of Hurricane Harvey are (slowly) pushing out of Texas and Louisiana, but the damage that the storm leaves behind will be with us for years. Right now, at least 37 people are dead (and many people are still missing), tens of thousands are sitting in shelters, and untold numbers are still trapped in flooded homes. About a third of metro Houston sits under water.

And the misery is spreading. Communities to the east of Houston are hurting. Beaumont may be without drinking water because the city's water pump station has failed. In Port Arthur, evacuees had to be evacuated again after flooding drove them from a shelter. There's fear that a flooded chemical plant northeast of Houston could explode. And one of the largest pipelines between Houston and the East Coast had to be shut down.

But there's help of all kinds for survivors: two US Navy warships are on their way with disaster relief supplies; a monster truck is helping to rescue people; gospel singers are lifting spirits at shelters; a doctor braved the flood waters in a canoe to perform emergency surgery on a teen.

