5 things for August 31: Harvey, tax reform, sanctuary law, Russia probe, WWII bomb

1. Harvey

The remnants of Hurricane Harvey are (slowly) pushing out of Texas and Louisiana, but the damage that the storm leaves behind will be with us for years. Right now, at least 37 people are dead (and many people are still missing), tens of thousands are sitting in shelters , and untold numbers are still trapped in flooded homes. About a third of metro Houston sits under water.

And the misery is spreading . Communities to the east of Houston are hurting. Beaumont may be without drinking water because the city's water pump station has failed. In Port Arthur, evacuees had to be evacuated again after flooding drove them from a shelter. There's fear that a flooded chemical plant northeast of Houston could explode. And one of the largest pipelines between Houston and the East Coast had to be shut down

But there's help of all kinds for survivors: two US Navy warships are on their way with disaster relief supplies; a monster truck is helping to rescue people; gospel singers are lifting spirits at shelters; a doctor braved the flood waters in a canoe to perform emergency surgery on a teen.

2. Tax reform

3. Sanctuary cities

4. Russia investigation

5. Frankfurt evacuation

World War II ended more than seven decades ago, but the war is still affecting everyday life. More than 60,000 people will have evacuate the center of Frankfurt, Germany, this weekend after a massive bomb from the war was found at a construction site. Police say while there's no danger to the public, they don't want to take any risks as the 1.4-ton British bomb is defused. This kind of thing isn't unheard of: Parts of other German cities have been evacuated after World War II-era bombs were found.

Show of force

11

The number of people killed after a three-story building collapsed today in Mumbai

'Hi ho! Kermit T. Frog here'

The new voice of Kermit the Frog debuted this week, and, of course, social media couldn't decide if it liked it or hated it.

Reality run?

But do you still have to tip?

Ford and Domino's are testing out pizza delivery with a self-driving car

Dear 'old' dad

The average age for American dads has increased to about 31 years old , which means they'll be even more out of touch when the kids turn into teens.

"I can just no longer be in that cheerleader's spot"

ESPN college football analyst Ed Cunningham, who quit over his concerns about head injuries in the sport

