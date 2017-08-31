And while a few million miles sounds like a lot of room, it's actually a pretty close pass when you're talking about the vastness of space. Other asteroids have passed closer to Earth than Florence, but few have been this big.

A learning opportunity

Florence does offer a great opportunity. Scientists think any asteroid larger than half-mile to a mile (one to two kilometers) in size could have worldwide effects if hit the planet, so they will study Florence as it zips by.

Having Florence do a flyby is a lot easier than chasing down an asteroid in space -- though NASA is doing that too with its OSIRIS-REx mission. The spacecraft was launched in September 2016 to chase down a potentially dangerous asteroid called Bennu. It will take a sample of the asteroid and -- in a US space first -- bring the sample back to Earth.

Seeing Florence

You can try to see Florence if you have a small telescope. But study up on your astronomy charts and get ready in advance. Click here for some tips from our partner, Sky and Telescope.

If you don't have a telescope, you can watch the space rock online on The Virtual Telescope Project.

This flyby will be the closest Florence has come to Earth since 1890 and the closest it will be until after 2500.

The asteroid that poses a threat

The asteroid that currently poses the biggest threat to Earth, according to Chodas, is Asteroid 1950 DA. He says it could "impact in the year 2880." The asteroid is about 1 mile wide (1.3 kilometers) and the chances for an impact with Earth are 1 in 8000.

What is NASA doing about all these dangerous space rocks? They created an office in 2016 that sounds like something out of "Star Wars" -- the Planetary Defense Coordination Office. It's tasked with helping find dangerous asteroids and comets and it's leading the US government efforts to develop a plan to respond to an actual impact threat.

A rock star and space rocks

NASA scientists aren't the only ones interested in asteroids. Astrophysicist Brian May, better known as the lead guitarist for the rock band Queen, helped create Asteroid Day in 2015 to educate the public about the dangers of asteroids.

May's co-founders include astronaut Rusty Schweickart, film director Grigorij Richters, and Danica Remy, chief operations officer of the B612 Foundation, a nonprofit to protect Earth from asteroids through early detection. The United Nations has sanctioned it as a global day of education to raise awareness. The next Asteroid Day is Saturday, June 30, 2018.