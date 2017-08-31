Story highlights Incident involving arrow at English cricket game

Match abandoned between Surrey and Middlesex

Oval stadium evacuated

London (CNN) A "metal tipped" arrow was fired onto the field of play during a professional English cricket game in London, British police said Thursday.

Nobody was hurt, but the game at the Oval ground between Surrey and Middlesex was abandoned as police evacuated the stadium.

"Police were made aware on Thursday, 31 August of reports that an arrow or crossbow bolt had been loosed into the Oval Cricket ground," said a Metropolitan Police statement.

"At this early stage it is believed that the object came from outside of the ground. There have been no arrests. We retain an open mind as to motive."

Play suspended at the Oval on advice of security. Players have left the field after a crossbow bolt landed on the square..... pic.twitter.com/V5fJADvuKK — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) August 31, 2017

A picture on Middlesex's Twitter feed showed one of the match officials holding the arrow.

