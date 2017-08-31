Ivanka Trump supports ending Obama-era equal pay data collection rule

Story highlights An Obama-era rule required employers to collect pay data

The Trump administration is issuing a stay and review of that rule

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration has announced that it is ending an Obama-era rule on gender gap wage data collection, a move supported by Ivanka Trump.

In a memo sent earlier this week, the Office of Management and Budget informed the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) that it was initiating a review and immediate stay of a form that required businesses with over 100 employees to collect pay data by gender, race and ethnicity.

Though Trump's initial inclination was to keep the data collection going, she was convinced by arguments from those opposing the rule, a White House official told CNN. Those against the rule advocated that it was ineffective and burdensome to employers.

JUST WATCHED Jared & Ivanka silent after Charlottesville Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Jared & Ivanka silent after Charlottesville 01:24

"Ultimately, while I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results," Trump said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to work with EEOC, OMB, Congress and all relevant stakeholders on robust policies aimed at eliminating the gender wage gap."

Trump has made women's economic empowerment a key initiative for her White House portfolio as an assistant to the President. Her portfolio also includes paid family leave, a childcare tax credit, workforce development, ending human trafficking and promoting education for science, technology, engineering and math. She traveled to Missouri Wednesday as President Donald Trump kicked off his push for tax reform.