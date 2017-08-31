White House discussing whether DACA deadline can be moved

Story highlights The deadline to decide on DACA is September 5

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration is looking at whether the state attorneys general who are pushing for a decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program would be willing to extend their deadline of September 5 for action from Trump, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Trump is weighing his options on the protections for the nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants under DACA, which gave young people who had come to the United States illegally as children the chance to work and study in the country without fear of deportation.

One source told CNN that White House chief of staff John Kelly is among those officials advocating for such a delay to make a decision on what to do with the Obama-era program.

But the sources did not say whether Trump will listen to Kelly on the issue as he has come under tremendous pressure from inside the White House and from outside groups to end the DACA program.

