US fighter jets stage mock bombing drill over Korean Peninsula

Story highlights Flyover follows North Korea's latest missile test, which flew over Japan

Exercise involved state of the art US fighter jets based in Japan

Seoul (CNN) Two days after North Korea flew a missile over Japan, the US and South Korea have staged their own show of force involving the US' state of the art stealth fighters.

Four US F-35B fighter jets joined two US B-1B bombers and four South Korean F-15 fighter jets in the joint US-South Korean flyover of the Korean Peninsula, an official with the South Korean Air Force told CNN.

The exercise was designed to "strongly counter North Korea's repeated ballistic missile tests and development of nuclear weapons," the official said.

In a statement, the air force said the US bombers flew out of Guam and four stealth fighter jets from a US Marine Corps base in Japan.

They conducted a mock bombing drill, which simulated a surgical strike of key enemy facilities, over the Pilseung Range in the eastern province of Gangwon.

US and South Korean fighter jets take part in a mock surgical strike on August 31, 2017.

Read More