US, South Korea fly bombers over Korean Peninsula

(CNN) The US and South Korea have staged a joint show of force over the Korean Peninsula, two days after North Korea fired a missile over Japan.

Two B-1B bombers, four F-15 fighter jets and four F-35B fighter jets took part in the joint US-South Korean exercise, an official with the South Korean Air Force told CNN.

The exercise was designed to "strongly counter North Korea's repeated ballistic missile tests and development of nuclear weapons," the official said.

In a statement, the air force said four South Korean jets took part in the exercise alongside two US bombers flying out of Guam and four jets from a US Marine Corps base in Japan.

They conducted a mock air-to-ground bombing drill, which simulated a surgical strike of key enemy facilities, over the Pilseung Range in the eastern province of Gangwon.