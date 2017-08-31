US takes over air Baltic air policing mission ahead of massive Russian war game

Story highlights This is the first time the US has taken over the policing mission since January 2014

(CNN) The US Air Force took over the NATO mission responsible for ensuring the security of Baltic airspace Wednesday, a move that comes amid increased Russian air activity in the region and just weeks before Moscow plans to launch a massive military exercise that has put the region on edge.

Seven US F-15C Eagle jet fighters and 140 airmen have arrived in NATO-member Lithuania where they formally took over the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission from Poland. The US aircraft from the 48th Fighter Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath in the UK, will patrol the Baltic airspace alongside Belgian Air Force F-16s that are deployed to Estonia.

This is the first time the US has taken over the policing mission, which rotates between different NATO members, since January 2014 and it comes as Russia is gearing up for a major military exercise, Zapad 2017, which is expected to involve tens of thousands of troops participating in war games in the region.

"Today we are particularly grateful to Poland and the US who have sent their troops to the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission. The US and Poland are the closest allies of Lithuania and therefore their robust support and determination to enhance the security measures and safeguard our skies are extremely valued by every Lithuanian citizen. Our people know that all alliance is and will be here in all domains if need be," Lithuania's Vice Minister of National Defense Vytautas Umbrasas said at a ceremony commemorating the transfer of command.

The US aircraft will be patrolling airspace that has grown increasingly congested in recent months.

