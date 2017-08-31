Story highlights Bossert said undocumented immigrants would not be "rounded up" at shelters

"Anybody needing food, water or shelter is going to get it," he said

Washington (CNN) The White House on Thursday sought to reassure undocumented immigrants in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey that they would not face immigration screening at shelters or during life-saving operations -- unless they've committed a crime.

But at the same time, President Donald Trump's top homeland security aide warned that undocumented immigrants who have been displaced by the storm were not likely to receive substantial amounts of federal aid.

"I don't think there's going to be a lot of benefits going out to illegal immigrants in terms of the American taxpayer," said Tom Bossert, Trump's homeland security adviser.

Bossert said undocumented immigrants would not be "rounded up" at shelters, but that the administration would continue to target undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes since arriving in the US.

"Anybody needing food, water or shelter is going to get it. Anybody that's here illegally that subsequently committed a crime is going to get caught and thrown out," Bossert said.

