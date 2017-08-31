People denied entry under Trump's first travel ban will be able reapply for visas, settlement says  

Story highlights First Trump travel ban case reaches a settlement

(CNN) People blocked from entering the United States under President Donald Trump's first travel ban can now reapply for visas to enter the US, according to a settlement reached in the case that temporarily blocked the travel ban back in January.

In the brief period after the first travel ban went into effect on January 27, a number of people with valid visas were denied entry into the US and put on planes back to where they came from. Two of those people, Iraqi nationals Hameed Khalid Darweesh and Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, filed suit after being detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Less than 24 hours after Trump signed the executive order, "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States," a federal judge ruled in the their case, Darweesh et al. vs Trump, that the travel ban was unconstitutional. Because the case was filed as a class action lawsuit, the ruling temporarily blocked the travel ban from being implemented nationwide.

The Supreme Court in June allowed parts of Trump's second travel ban executive order to go into effect and will hear oral arguments on the case in October.

According to the settlement in the first travel ban case, all of those people who were denied entry but had proper documentation can now reapply for visas to enter the US.

