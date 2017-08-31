DHS to announce vendors for border wall prototypes

Story highlights The prototypes will "help us create a 'design standard' for operational walls," Customs and Border Protection said

There were two requests for proposals: a 30-foot high concrete wall design and then any other alternatives

Washington (CNN) The Department of Homeland Security will announce Thursday which vendors have been selected to build protoypes for President Donald Trump's promised US-Mexico border wall, a step forward for the project after months of delays.

The announcement comes after the Government Accountability Office on Friday dismissed a protest filed on the contract awards that had delayed the projects, wrapping early a process that could have pushed the delay into November. DHS had originally targeted June for the beginning of construction, but the process had dragged further into the summer as the contracts were decided.

Customs and Border Protection will announce the top designs that will be built along the San Diego border at 4 p.m. ET. There were two requests for proposals: a 30-foot high concrete wall design and then any other alternatives.

CBP has said it anticipates building four to eight prototypes.

In late July, CBP's legislative affairs office sent out a memo, obtained by CNN, that two companies that were not selected to be finalists -- who then were asked to submit more detailed proposals -- filed a total of four protests of the process. While two of the protests, from WNIS, were dismissed, two from Penna Group were put under review by GAO.

