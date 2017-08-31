TBT: Princess Diana charms the Reagans

Story highlights Princess Diana died 20 years ago Thursday

(CNN) Thursday marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. To mark the solemn anniversary, this week's #TBT looks back on one of the more joyful moments of her too-short life.

In November 1985, President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan welcomed Diana and her husband, Prince Charles, to the White House. President Reagan noted that the trip marked Diana's first trip to the United States.

Reagan, in his address at a gala dinner held in honor of his guests, was clearly flustered. "We have been able to have this affair with Princess David — Princess Diane here on her first trip to the United States," he said. He messed up her name! Twice! That's kind of adorable.

That evening, Nancy Reagan famously facilitated a dance between Diana and actor John Travolta -- no stranger himself to pop culture immortality when it comes to dancing -- which resulted in some of the most iconic images of the Princess. In the Instagram post above, you can see Diana and Travolta cutting a rug, with the President in the background. She also took a turn on the dance floor with Reagan himself.