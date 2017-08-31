RNC chief of staff departs for Chamber job

Washington (CNN) The Republican National Committee's chief of staff is leaving the job after seven months.

Sara Armstrong, a veteran of the George W. Bush administration and the chief executive officer of Trump's inaugural committee, is moving to the US Chamber of Commerce, where she'll be the vice president of political affairs. The Chamber announced Armstrong's hiring Thursday.

Richard Walters, the RNC's finance director, will replace Armstrong as the interim chief of staff as the party launches a search for Armstrong's permanent replacement, two sources familiar with the matter said.

It's the latest in a string of departures from the RNC in recent months, largely in the data department, where former RNC chief of staff Katie Walsh recently returned as a senior data and digital adviser.

