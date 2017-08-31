Breaking News

RNC chief of staff departs for Chamber job

By Eric Bradner, CNN

Updated 3:10 PM ET, Thu August 31, 2017

Washington (CNN)The Republican National Committee's chief of staff is leaving the job after seven months.

Sara Armstrong, a veteran of the George W. Bush administration and the chief executive officer of Trump's inaugural committee, is moving to the US Chamber of Commerce, where she'll be the vice president of political affairs. The Chamber announced Armstrong's hiring Thursday.
Armstrong's departure was first reported by Politico.
Richard Walters, the RNC's finance director, will replace Armstrong as the interim chief of staff as the party launches a search for Armstrong's permanent replacement, two sources familiar with the matter said.
    It's the latest in a string of departures from the RNC in recent months, largely in the data department, where former RNC chief of staff Katie Walsh recently returned as a senior data and digital adviser.
    Armstrong -- who helmed the transition from former chairman Reince Priebus to new chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel -- is leaving on good terms and landed a prime position at the Chamber, a source familiar with the matter said.

    CNN's Kyle Blaine contributed to this report.