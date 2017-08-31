Pence visits hurricane-ravaged Texas

Story highlights Pence visited the Corpus Christi area

It is not the first time Pence has visited natural-disaster ravaged regions

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence traveled to hurricane-struck Texas on Thursday and met with Texans affected by the storm.

He visited the Corpus Christi area, which was the point of initial landfall for Hurricane Harvey in the state.

Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin and acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke rode on Air Force Two with the vice president to Texas.

Under the blistering heat of open Texas skies, Pence made his first stop of the day in Rockport, where he was joined by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Pence stopped by a church that was badly damaged by the storm, First Baptist Church, where he was joined by evangelical pastor Franklin Graham.

The Cabinet secretaries and the vice president joined Graham in prayer, bowing their heads along with about 100 people from local congregations.