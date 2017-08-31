Pence to visit hurricane-ravaged Texas

Story highlights Pence will visit the Corpus Christi area

It is not the first time Pence has visited natural-disaster ravaged regions

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence will travel to hurricane-struck Texas on Thursday to meet with Texans affected by the storm, his office said in a statement.

He will visit the Corpus Christi area, which was the point of initial landfall for Hurricane Harvey in that state.

Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin and acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke will all ride Air Force Two with the vice president to Texas.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump visited Corpus Christi and Austin, Texas, as he met with federal, state, and local officials about the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey made landfall over the weekend.

When aides advised Trump that visiting the hardest-hit areas would divert important resources from the recovery efforts, he settled upon Corpus Christi, the coastal city which was spared the brunt of the damage.

