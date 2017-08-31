Story highlights Roy Moore said Thursday that President Donald Trump will lose his credibility with his populist base if he continues to support his establishment-backed opponent in the Republican primary runoff election.

"I think that he's being badly advised out of the White House," Moore said.

(CNN) Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore said Thursday that President Donald Trump will lose his credibility with his populist base if he continues to support his establishment-backed opponent in the Republican primary runoff election.

Moore finished ahead of incumbent Sen. Luther Strange, who received Trump's endorsement in the Republican primary, with 39% of the vote. The runoff election is set for September 26.

Appearing on the Laura Ingraham's radio show Thursday, the former Alabama chief justice was asked if Trump is "disconnected from the populist conservative base."

"I think that he may be. And I think he'll find it hard way if he comes or if he doesn't come down," Moore answered. "As long as he stays with the candidate that's going to lose, he's going to lose credibility. And I think that he's being badly advised out of the White House."

Moore speculated "It could be [Jared] Kushner" who advised Trump to back Strange. Strange is supported by outside groups like Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund.

