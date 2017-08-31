Trump Energy official who said controversial comments were result of hacking resigns

Story highlights William C. Bradford, a Trump administration appointee who heads the Energy Department's Office of Indian Energy, resigned Thursday

Bradford claimed this week that inflammatory comments that appeared to have been made by him online were the result of hacking

(CNN) William C. Bradford, a Trump administration appointee who heads the Energy Department's Office of Indian Energy, resigned Thursday after claiming this week inflammatory comments that appeared to have been made by him online were the result of hacking.

"William Bradford tendered his resignation this afternoon and is no longer with the Department of Energy," said DOE spokesperson Shaylyn Hynes.

CNN's KFile reported this week on evidence that suggested that Bradford made inflammatory comments through an account on the online commenting service Disqus. In response to the story, Bradford told CNN's KFile that he couldn't comment "on an ongoing federal investigation into multiple cyber attacks and Internet crimes committed against me over the past several years, to include email intrusions, hacking, and impostors in social media."

The account that appeared to be Bradford questioned Obama's birth certificate and called the former president's mother "a fourth-rate p&*n actress and w@!re."

On Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden sent letters to the FBI and the DOE requesting more information about Bradford's claim that he was hacked.

Read More