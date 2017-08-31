(CNN) Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, said Wednesday she hopes Congress "puts politics aside" and quickly approves funding for Harvey disaster relief.

"We hope that Congress will focus on the President's priority, which is to connect the people in need with the money and the resources that they require to get immediate help but also to rebuild their lives," Conway told CNN's Chris Cuomo.

Cuomo praised the intention to not play politics with emergency relief funding, but cited criticism lodged at a number of Trump's Cabinet members who as lawmakers voted against the 2013 Hurricane Sandy relief bill.

"They voted against what they saw as a pork-laden bill that included many other things," Conway responded. "I saw one was for a car for a Inspector General, another was to revamp some building -- but this is about getting money to the people."

Cuomo asserted that claims of the Sandy bill being filled with pork have been proven false.

Read More