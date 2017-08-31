Hickenlooper: Health care reform should be 'trans-partisan'

Washington (CNN) Colorado Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper said Thursday a new health care proposal he helped draft with Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, should transcend politics, similar to the bipartisan efforts currently underway to help Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

"In a funny way, Hurricane Harvey, everyone down there is doing what they can. It's bipartisan. It's 'trans-partisan.' And that's what the governor and I want to do with health care," Hickenlooper told CNN's Brianna Keilar on "The Lead."

Hickenlooper and Kasich, along with a bipartisan group of six other governors, outlined their health care plan in a letter to Senate and House leaders Wednesday, one month after GOP efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare failed in the Senate.

"We ask you to take immediate steps to make coverage more stable and affordable. The current state of our individual market is unsustainable and we can all agree this is a problem that needs to be fixed," the letter said.

The governors highlighted volatility in the heath insurance marketplace as their "most immediate" concern, saying that it threatens coverage for 22 million Americans.

