Story highlights The federal government has spent more than $200 billion in the last 15 years on relief

It covered 72% of Katrina's damages and 80% of Sandy's damages

Before Katrina, on average, federal aid made up only 17% of hurricane damage

Washington (CNN) The recovery from Hurricane Harvey has soared to the top of the Capitol Hill to-do list.

But as pressure starts to mount for lawmakers for an extraordinary relief package, local leaders in Texas and federal authorities in Washington are asking the same question: How much money will it cost?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he thinks the state will need "far in excess" of $125 billion in federal relief dollars. Houston Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee called for a record-breaking $150 billion aid package on CNN on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump promised on Monday "you're going to see very rapid action from Congress" about approving recovery dollars. "We're going to get your funding," he told Texans.

Here's a dive into past federal hurricane aid and how Congress might react to this storm.

