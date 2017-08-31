FEMA response: What's next for Texas

Story highlights Texas braces for a years-long recovery

There is money available now from several sources

(CNN) The water still hasn't receded in much of southeastern Texas, but many people there are already looking toward the rebuilding process.

One Superstorm Sandy survivor has advice as those battered by Hurricane Harvey get ready to wade through the red tape of government assistance: "Be patient."

Anthony Carone of Belle Harbor, Queens, received about $22,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency when the basement of his home on Rockaway Peninsula in New York was destroyed by Sandy's floodwaters. But Carone believes if he had waited to complete his repairs until a broader range of government assistance was available, he may have been eligible for up to $20,000 more from various other agencies.

"Let the government have a chance to start implementing these programs," he said.

In New York, for example, the federally funded NY Rising Community Reconstruction Program was created to provide grants to homeowners, though some reported not getting money for a year or two after Sandy struck.

