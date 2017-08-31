Sanders: It's 'pretty dumb' not to ask about climate change after Harvey

Story highlights Sanders said the first priority in responding to Harvey's devastation should be focused on saving lives

Some areas of Texas saw almost 52 inches of rain

(CNN) Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders said Thursday that the unprecedented rainfall and resulting flooding from Hurricane Harvey should spark a discussion about climate change.

"I think it is pretty dumb not to ask some hard questions about why more rain is now falling, and has fallen in the Houston area, as I understand it, than any time that people can have measured," Sanders told CNN's Chris Cuomo.

The first priority in responding to Harvey's devastation should be saving lives and ensuring people affected have adequate and safe housing, Sanders said, but he added that the issue of climate change should also be addressed.

Harvey has dumped an unprecedented amount of rainfall onto Texas -- breaking the US record for rainfall from a single storm, according to CNN senior meteorologist Dave Hennen.

Some areas of Texas saw almost 52 inches of rain, and the full scope of destruction from the storm is still unknown.

