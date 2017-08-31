US man gets 2 years in prison for aiding Chinese nuclear energy program

Story highlights Ho pleaded guilty in July

The Justice Department rarely seeks prosecutions under the Atomic Energy Act

Washington (CNN) A man was sentenced to two years in prison for soliciting help from within the US to support nuclear energy in China, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

The department said 66-year-old Taiwanese-American Szuhsiung "Allen" Ho received two years in prison followed by one year of supervised release and a $20,000 fine for his violation of the Atomic Energy Act.

"Today, Allen Ho is being held accountable for enlisting US-based nuclear experts to provide assistance in developing and producing special nuclear material in China for a Chinese state-owned nuclear power company," acting Assistant Attorney General Dana Boente sad in the statement.

Ho's charge and sentencing for facilitating US-based help to Chinese nuclear energy programs marked a rare instance of the Justice Department invoking the Atomic Energy Act, a Cold War-era law designed to regulate how nuclear technology is shared.

Ho's indictment was announced in April of last year in the Eastern District of Tennessee. He also was initially charged with conspiracy to act in the US as an agent of a foreign government. He accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty in January, the Justice Department said, to violating the Atomic Energy Act, avoiding a charge for working as an agent of China.

Read More