(CNN)Iraqi forces have seized the strategically important city of Tal Afar from ISIS, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Thursday.
A US-backed operation to retake the northwestern city, captured by the extremists on June 16, 2014, began 10 days ago.
Tal Afar was the last city still under the control of ISIS militants in Iraq's Nineveh province following the liberation of Mosul, about 45 miles to the east.
"The joy of victory has been completed and the entire province of Nineveh has become in the hands of our heroic forces," al-Abadi said, in a statement released Thursday by his media office.
"I declare to you that Tal Afar has joined the liberated Mosul and returned to the homeland."
Al-Abadi also issued a warning to any fighters for ISIS, also known as Daesh, who remain in Iraq.
"We say to the criminals of Daesh: wherever you are, we are coming for liberation, and you have no choice but to die or surrender."
Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, congratulated the Iraqi security forces on a "swift and decisive victory" in Tal Afar. "This is yet another significant achievement for the Iraqi Security Forces and the government and people of Iraq."