Too much water outside, not enough inside for Texas hospitals

Story highlights 1,086 patients have been transferred out of Texas hospitals affected by Harvey

A lack of running water forced one Beaumont hospital to close, but others decide to stick it out

(CNN) Texas state health officials thought they were turning a corner Thursday, as hospitals in Houston and the southeast corner of the state started reopening after Hurricane Harvey's torrential rains and high waters forced their closure over the past week. But then the Neches River kept rising and Beaumont's water pump broke, cutting off water supplies to the city. Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont had to shut down and evacuate.

"Due to the failure of the city's water pump, it is in the best interest of our current patients to transfer to other acute care facilities," the hospital said in a statement. "Due to the city-wide lack of services, we have no other alternative but to discontinue all services which will include emergency services. This is being done immediately."

As of Thursday morning, 165 missions had transported 1,086 patients out of health care facilities statewide that were affected by Harvey, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services . At least 17 Texas hospitals remain closed Thursday.

Leaders at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital decided to remain open Thursday, but they put out a message that its emergency and trauma center will be open for only urgent cases and patients who are seriously injured, in order to be sure they have enough water for the 256 patients still at the hospital.

"The situation is critical; however, CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth infrastructure was built to sustain during crisis situations as the one our community is enduring due to massive amounts of rain and flooding from Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey," CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System CEO Paul Trevino said in the statement.

