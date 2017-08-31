(CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May has reiterated her intention to contest the next election in 2022, brushing off stern warnings by her fellow members of parliament that her leadership is in doubt.

Conservative Party MPs publicly voiced their discontent with May on Thursday morning after the Prime Minister overnight dismissed a report saying she would step down in 2019 after Brexit. She also confirmed the 2022 election was in her sights.

May doubled down on her stance Thursday when asked by a reporter to respond to the MPs' comments.

"I said I wasn't a quitter, and there's a long-term job to do. There's an important job to be done in the United Kingdom. We stand at a really critical time in the UK," she said.

"Yes that's partly about Brexit and getting Brexit right, but if you think back to what I said when I became Prime Minister, when I stood in Downing street, there are many other issues that we need to address, long-term challenges in our country, ensuring that people don't feel left behind."

