Huge evacuation planned in Frankfurt after British WWII bomb found

(CNN) More than 60,000 people are set to be evacuated from the center of Frankfurt on Sunday after a massive World War Two bomb was discovered beneath the city.

The bomb was found during work on a construction site on Wismarer Street close to the Goethe University Frankfurt compound Tuesday, according to a statement by Frankfurt Police.

Police said due to the size of the bomb, extensive evacuation measures were necessary.

The device is a British bomb, specifically a 1.4-ton HC 4000 air mine, the statement said, and is currently under guard by police.

There is no danger to the public, police said, but they will be evacuating the area as a precaution while they defuse the bomb.

Read More