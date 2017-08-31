(CNN) The French government unveiled ambitious labor reforms Thursday that could draw strong opposition from some unions and prove a critical test for President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, outlining the overhaul alongside Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud, said France had to increase flexibility in its labor market to counter decades of mass unemployment.

"Labor law is not the first cause of unemployment," Philippe said, but "no one today can say that our labor law stimulates job creation."

The reforms -- which will be debated over the coming days before being finalized -- will take the form of five executive orders, thanks to a law passed last month by the Parliament, where Macron's centrist party holds a healthy majority.

The executive orders will be presented to the cabinet of ministers for adoption on September 22 and come into force in late September.

