Gwyneth Paltrow messed it up with Brad Pitt

(CNN)Her bad, Brad.
Gwyneth Paltrow has owned up to being responsible for her split from Brad Pitt.
The pair was one of Hollywood's golden couples when they dated from 1994 to 1997 and were even engaged at one point.
But Paltrow said during a recent segment of the "Girlboss" podcast that she wasn't the best girlfriend.
"I've f***ed up so many relationships, so many," Paltrow said. "I'm actually a pretty good friend and sister and daughter, but I am at my potentially most vulnerable and f***ed up in the romantic slice of the pie."
"It's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship," said Paltrow, who is currently dating another Brad -- TV producer Brad Falchuk.
As for Pitt, Paltrow said "I f***ed that up, Brad."
Paltrow went on to marry -- and "consciously" uncouple -- Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Pitt is currently in the midst of divorcing Angelina Jolie.
Paltrow said success to her is all about "relationships of quality."
And these days Paltrow is also finding success with her lifestyle company "Goop," which now has 90 employees.
The business has faced some controversy over accusations of false advertising for their products.
Paltrow defended Goop during the podcast.
"We stand behind everything we do," she said. "But unfortunately, people who are critical of us sometimes get attention for being critical of us, or it gives people a platform."