Gwyneth Paltrow messed it up with Brad Pitt

Story highlights The couple dated for three years

She said she's her most vulnerable in relationships

(CNN) Her bad, Brad.

Gwyneth Paltrow has owned up to being responsible for her split from Brad Pitt.

The pair was one of Hollywood's golden couples when they dated from 1994 to 1997 and were even engaged at one point.

But Paltrow said during a recent segment of the "Girlboss" podcast that she wasn't the best girlfriend.

"I've f***ed up so many relationships, so many," Paltrow said. "I'm actually a pretty good friend and sister and daughter, but I am at my potentially most vulnerable and f***ed up in the romantic slice of the pie."

Read More