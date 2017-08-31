Is 'Despacito' the song of the summer or not?

Story highlights
- It's Spotify's most streamed song
- Twitter, however, is singing another tune
(CNN)"Despacito" has been blaring everywhere the past few months and so it would seem to be the song of the summer, right?
Not so fast, according to Twitter.
The company announced Wednesday that "Down" by Fifth Harmony featuring Gucci Mane was the most tweeted about #SongofSummer.
Second place went to "Crying in the Club" by former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, with "Despacito" coming in third.
Twitter's announcement is surprising considering all the recognition "Despacito" has racked up recently.
On Thursday Spotify released its most streamed songs of the summer list and the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito - Remix" featuring Justin Bieber took the crown with more than 786 million streams globally.
DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts" featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, and Montana's "Unforgettable" came in at No. 2 and No. 3, receptively.
This week, the song tied with Mariah Carey for longest run at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 with 16 weeks.
Carey did it back in 1995 with "One Sweet Day," her hit with Boyz II Men.
"Despacito" is also the first Spanish-language song to make it to the Top 10 of the Hot 100 since "Macarena" by Bayside Boys 20 years ago.
Earlier in the month, the music video for the original version of the song became the most watched on YouTube with more than 3 billion views, dethroning "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth.
The "Despacito" remix lost out at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, however. Lil Uzi Vert's "XO TOUR Llif3" won in the fan voted song of the summer category.