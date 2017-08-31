Is 'Despacito' the song of the summer or not?

Story highlights It's Spotify's most streamed song

Twitter, however, is singing another tune

(CNN) "Despacito" has been blaring everywhere the past few months and so it would seem to be the song of the summer, right?

Not so fast, according to Twitter.

The company announced Wednesday that "Down" by Fifth Harmony featuring Gucci Mane was the most tweeted about #SongofSummer.

Second place went to "Crying in the Club" by former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, with "Despacito" coming in third.

Twitter's announcement is surprising considering all the recognition "Despacito" has racked up recently.

