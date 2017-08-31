Story highlights Drew Scott's twin brother had a special message for him

Scott wants to bring home the trophy for his dance partner

(CNN) The first celebrity cast member for Season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars" has been announced.

Drew Scott, one half of the popular HGTV show "Property Brothers," is set to take up some real estate on the dance floor with pro Emma Slater.

Buzz had been building that Scott would appear on the popular dance competition and it was officially announced Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

His twin, Jonathan Scott, had a special video message for his brother after the reveal.

"Just remember I am the brother with the rhythm," Jonathan Scott said.