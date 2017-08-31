Story highlights Two police officers sentenced in Benazir Bhutto's murder almost a decade after death

Charges dropped against five members of Pakistani Taliban accused of ties to killing

(CNN) A court in Pakistan on Thursday named Pervez Musharraf, the country's former President and army chief, a fugitive from justice in the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was killed while campaigning in 2007.

But the court's decision to drop charges against five members of the Pakistani Taliban linked to the killing has sparked anger from some supporters of Bhutto.

The court ordered Musharraf's property to be seized in what his attorney, Faisal Chaudhary, described as a "disappointing and a flawed judgment."

Musharraf was indicted in 2013 on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy to murder and facilitation of murder, but his health problems delayed the case. He was allowed to leave the country to seek treatment in 2016.

Musharraf has lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, since then.

