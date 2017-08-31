Story highlights
(CNN)A court in Pakistan on Thursday named Pervez Musharraf, the country's former President and army chief, a fugitive from justice in the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was killed while campaigning in 2007.
The court ordered Musharraf's property to be seized in what his attorney, Faisal Chaudhary, described as a "disappointing and a flawed judgment."
Musharraf was indicted in 2013 on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy to murder and facilitation of murder, but his health problems delayed the case. He was allowed to leave the country to seek treatment in 2016.
Musharraf has lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, since then.
Sen. Farogh Naseem, a legal expert and former counsel to Musharraf, dismissed the court's action, telling CNN it was "not a verdict against Gen. Musharraf since his case has not proceeded against him or in his favor as he is not in the country."
On Thursday, the court sentenced two senior police officers, Saud Aziz and Khurram Shahzad, to 17 years in prison. They were among seven men indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in 2011.
The two officials were accused of security breaches and covering up evidence by hosing down the crime scene.
At the specially adjourned Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi, judges also dismissed charges against five members of the Pakistani Taliban. The group, which the United States has designated as a foreign terrorist organization, had previously been linked to Bhutto's death.
The court cited a lack of evidence linking the men to the crime.
Political assassination
Thursday's sentencing of the two officers came almost 10 years after the death of Bhutto, Pakistan's first female prime minister.
She had returned from a self-imposed, eight-year exile to run in the country's general elections two months before her assassination and already had escaped one attempt on her life.
She was killed in December 2007 by a 15-year-old suicide bomber while campaigning in Rawalpindi, the seat of the country's military.
A 2010 UN report found a "range of government officials failed profoundly in their efforts first to protect Ms. Bhutto, and second to investigate with vigor all those responsible for her murder, not only in the execution of the attack, but also in its conception, planning and financing."
Following Bhutto's death, her widower, Asif Ali Zardari, was sworn in as President in 2008 and served until 2013.