New Delhi (CNN) Authorities are scrambling to rescue survivors from the rubble of a three-story building that collapsed in a working-class neighborhood of Mumbai and killed at least 13 people on Thursday morning.

A spokesman for the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai told CNN that the building was 117 years old and had been deemed unsafe years ago.

"The building was served an 'unsafe to live' notice in 2013," said the spokesman, Vijay Khabale-Patil.

"Ten families used to live in the building and some of them had vacated the property recently. So we don't have an actual count of the missing people."

Rescue workers and residents look for survivors.

He told CNN that 13 bodies had been recovered from the site and the operation was still "in full swing."

